Monticello Fire Department leaves important message regarding fire safety

Two sides of the same door in Monticello Fire (CREDIT: MONTICELLO FIRE DEPT.)
Two sides of the same door in Monticello Fire (CREDIT: MONTICELLO FIRE DEPT.)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello Fire Department is urging people to follow a couple of simple fire safety tips after a devastating fire.

In a message on their Facebook page, Monticello Fire is pleading with people to leave their doors shut and using shocking visuals to demonstrate that point.

The picture shows two sides of the same door - one charred beyond recognition and the other with minor smoke damage.

The department asks that parents teach their kids to leave doors closed for their safety and to leave the family this happened to in your thoughts.

The Monticello Fire Department says while no people were home at the time of the fire, there was “loss of animal life in this fire.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

