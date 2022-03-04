Local bakery shows support towards employee with family is still in Ukraine

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Tanya McPheron has had to watch the Russian attacks from Solon as her brother and his family are still stuck in Odessa.

“Every day fear of waking up to a missile strike or Russian troops walking down their street,” she told TV-9.

While she works at The Eat Shop in Solon, her coworkers listen as she updates them on the status of her family.

Hearing this, and wanting to help, owner Cheryl Maloney decided to do something.

“We just felt helpless and we wanted to do something to raise money and so we’re partnering with World Central Kitchen,” said Maloney.

That same group helped feed people here after the 2020 derecho.

This Saturday, from 7 until noon, 10 percent of all sales the bakery makes will go to World Central Kitchen. They also plan to match any additional donations and tips.

“That organization actually makes gourmet meals for people that are fleeing Ukraine as well as people that are staying to fight,” said Maloney.

Tanya read us a statement about her feelings towards the war and her hope for peace.

Her son, Mitchell McPheron, told us on her behalf what it means that the bakery wants to help.

“For them, just a small shop, to help out it really just means the world to me,” he said.

He continues to keep in touch with his cousin and hang on to hope.

“It’s crazy that they’re even alive, like honestly,” said Mitchell. “It’s crazy that they still have internet and all this stuff, but that just shows how tough they are.”

And while The Eat Shop coworkers aren’t McPheron’s blood relatives, they are a family.

“You always hear about terrible things that are going on around the world, but I’ve never personally known someone who personally has a connection to someone where a war is going on,” said Maloney.

Tanya’s statement ended with: “We want peace for our family, for Ukraine people, and the people all over the world. God bless Ukraine.”

