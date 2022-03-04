Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City Police Department welcomes four new officers

(L-R) Officer Long, Officer Avila Cruz, Officer Burma, Officer Hertges and Chief Liston
(L-R) Officer Long, Officer Avila Cruz, Officer Burma, Officer Hertges and Chief Liston(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department welcomed four new officers Friday Morning.

Officers Melanie Long, Alma Avila Cruz, Cade Burma, and Alex Hertges all were welcomed during a ceremony in Emma Harvat Hall.

Officer Melanie Long is from Ames and has earned a Bachelors’s degree from the University of Iowa. She previously served with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officer Alma Avila Cruz is from West Liberty. Officer Avila Cruz earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and previously served with the Coralville Police Department.

Officer Cade Burma is from Boone. Officer Burma earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and previously served with the North Liberty Police Department.

Officer Alex Hertges is from Calmar. Officer Hertges earned an Associate’s degree from Kirkwood Community College and previously served with the Sumner Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
Procession honors fallen former Coralville firefighter as body returns home
Procession honors fallen firefighter
Procession honors fallen firefighter
Keyon Roby (Courtesy image)
Man convicted in 2019 killing in Cedar Falls
Gavel
Clinton man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for distributing meth