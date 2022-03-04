Iowa City Police Department welcomes four new officers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department welcomed four new officers Friday Morning.

Officers Melanie Long, Alma Avila Cruz, Cade Burma, and Alex Hertges all were welcomed during a ceremony in Emma Harvat Hall.

Officer Melanie Long is from Ames and has earned a Bachelors’s degree from the University of Iowa. She previously served with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officer Alma Avila Cruz is from West Liberty. Officer Avila Cruz earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and previously served with the Coralville Police Department.

Officer Cade Burma is from Boone. Officer Burma earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and previously served with the North Liberty Police Department.

Officer Alex Hertges is from Calmar. Officer Hertges earned an Associate’s degree from Kirkwood Community College and previously served with the Sumner Police Department.

