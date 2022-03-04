Iowa Attorney General joins TikTok investigation

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office has joined a probe of TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, to see if it causes harm to young people. Miller’s office is also investigating whether TikTok’s user engagement strategies violate state consumer protection laws.

Attorneys general from several states are taking part in the investigation, including in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Tonya Hotchkin, Vice President of Clinical Services at Tanager Place, said social media is not a sufficient replacement for relationships that are crucial to youth development.

“We have to be really, really mindful of how we’re communicating with kids and engaging kids and allowing them some authentic connection and belonging that isn’t just behind a screen,” Hotchkin said.

As of 2021, there were over 78 million TikTok users in the US. A quarter of those are between the age of 10 and 19, according to Statista.

