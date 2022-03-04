Show You Care
Intoxicated Dubuque man causes crash, punches driver, and spits on nurse

Dakota Ray Vandermillen
Dakota Ray Vandermillen(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police say an intoxicated man caused a crash early Thursday afternoon, punched a man in the face, stole keys from a woman, and spit on a nurse.

At approximately 11:31 am police responded to a report of a male punching someone in a vehicle. Court documents state that 26-year-old Dakota Vandermillin closely followed a man in a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country. The man pulled his vehicle over because Vandermillen’s vehicle was “tailgating him.”

Vandermillin pulled out in front of the man blocking his vehicle and causing a crash. Vandermillin than got out of his vehicle, went over to the man, and punched him multiple times in the face through the open door window of his vehicle.

Police found Vandermillin with a strong odor of marijuana on him, slurred speech, and bloodshot watery eyes. The officer on scene observed a “baggie of marijuana in plain view in Vandermillen`s front sweatshirt pocket and seized it.”

The officer arrested Vandermillen who then made a voluntary admission that he was intoxicated.

Police also received a call from a 71-year-old woman who reported that she was driving on 29th Street when Vandermillen attempted to hit her vehicle multiple times. When she stopped and pulled over, Vandermillen got out of his car and accused her of owing him money. He then reached into her vehicle and took her keys. Police did find her keys on Vandermillen when he was arrested.

Following his arrest, Vandermillen was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after he complained of being in pain. There, he spit in the face of the nurse that was treating him.

Vandermillen was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, operating while under the influence, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

