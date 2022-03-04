Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation to declare this Sunday, March 6th, 2022 as a ‘Day of Prayer’ for Ukraine in Iowa.

The Governor is encouraging Iowans to show solidarity in Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces and to restore peace and civility in their country.

“Iowans, Americans, and nations across the globe are watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with disbelief and sadness,” stated Gov. Reynolds. “As soldiers and civilians stand united to protect their homeland, Iowans can unite in our support for the Ukrainian people through the power of prayer.”

