Former Linn-Mar track coach accused of sexually abusing students has bond lowered

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kameron Beets, the former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexually abusing two students has had his bond lowered by a judge Thursday morning.

In the case involving a 17-year-old where Beets is charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation by a school employee, Beets had a bond lowered to $30,000 from the previous $50,000 that was listed.

In the case involving a 15-year-old where Beets is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, and lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor, Beets had a bond lowered to $2,000 from the previously listed $15,000.

If Beets does post the new total bond of $32,000, the courts say he must be under GPS supervision and cannot come into contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Beets has pleaded not guilty to both crimes. A jury trial is scheduled for September.

