Dubuque city council appoints Jeremy Jensen as new police chief

The move comes after Mark Dalsing retired as police chief last year
The Dubuque Police Department reported five murders in 2021.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city council members voted unanimously to appoint Jeremy Jensen as the new chief of the Dubuque Police Department. This comes after former police chief Mark Dalsing retired last year.

Jensen has served in the Dubuque Police Department for almost 30 years. He served as assistant chief since 2018 and as interim police chief after Dalsing’s retirement. Jensen said there are two main areas he wants the department to maintain or strive to do better under his leadership.

”One being we want to maintain and develop even more community partnership,” he explained. “We cannot do policing without the community and their involvement and what they want from us. The second part of that is making sure our officer’s wellness, we have officers that are healthy, they are strong and, again, this plays into the best policing that we can provide for the city of Dubuque.”

Jensen was one of four finalists for the position and the only one from Dubuque.

