Des Moines man who sneaked into NICU to feed baby convicted
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man is convicted and sentenced after he walked into a NICU and bottle-fed someone else’s baby in January.
A judge convicted Adam Wedig Thursday of trespassing, and sentenced him to $736 in fines, charges and costs.
He posed as the baby’s father to get into the NICU at MercyOne Hospital, fed the baby, and changed its diaper.
Wedig agreed to a no contact order with the baby’s family.
The family is suing both Wedig and the hospital over the incident.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.