Clinton man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for distributing meth

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clinton man was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on Wednesday for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Court documents say 47-year-old Eric Lee Coleman sold various amounts of meth to a confidential source on two occasions in an undercover DEA operation.

Colman pleaded guilty to the charges. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

