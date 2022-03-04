Show You Care
Clinton man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for distributing meth

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clinton man was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on Wednesday for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Court documents say 47-year-old Eric Lee Coleman sold various amounts of meth to a confidential source on two occasions in an undercover DEA operation.

Colman pleaded guilty to the charges. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

