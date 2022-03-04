City of Coralville starts looking for part-time summer employees early

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Coralville hosted a first-of-its-kind insta-hire event Thursday as a way to fill 170 part-time summer jobs.

People filled out applications, and some received on-the-spot interviews.

“We rely on all of our counselors to be in charge of their group and to be making sure everything runs smoothly,” said Grace Balison, a city Site Manager.

Balison and Ethan Esgate, another Site Manager, were at the event looking to hire more councilors. There was also a need to hire more umpires, lifeguards, and other positions.

Each year, the city looks to hire 170 people for this position but said it was more difficult in recent years to find enough employees.

“All businesses have faced this issue,” said Amy Erickson, the city Recreation Superintendent.

Erickson said they wanted to start the hiring process early to make sure all employees were properly trained and avoid issues they’ve faced last year.

“Our pool wasn’t open as much as we would’ve liked it to be,” she said. “We have pushed to get positions hired as early as now to get staff trained and ready to go for the summer.”

Erickson said she wanted to have the new hires in place by April to make sure all of the employees received the proper training.

For Balison and Esgate said the position changed his life.

“I realize that I like to interact with kids and in a recreational way because,” said Balison. It’s so important for kids to have their fun, especially things like afterschool programs.”

