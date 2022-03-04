Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City of Coralville starts looking for part-time summer employees early

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Coralville hosted a first-of-its-kind insta-hire event Thursday as a way to fill 170 part-time summer jobs.

People filled out applications, and some received on-the-spot interviews.

“We rely on all of our counselors to be in charge of their group and to be making sure everything runs smoothly,” said Grace Balison, a city Site Manager.

Balison and Ethan Esgate, another Site Manager, were at the event looking to hire more councilors. There was also a need to hire more umpires, lifeguards, and other positions.

Each year, the city looks to hire 170 people for this position but said it was more difficult in recent years to find enough employees.

“All businesses have faced this issue,” said Amy Erickson, the city Recreation Superintendent.

Erickson said they wanted to start the hiring process early to make sure all employees were properly trained and avoid issues they’ve faced last year.

“Our pool wasn’t open as much as we would’ve liked it to be,” she said. “We have pushed to get positions hired as early as now to get staff trained and ready to go for the summer.”

Erickson said she wanted to have the new hires in place by April to make sure all of the employees received the proper training.

For Balison and Esgate said the position changed his life.

“I realize that I like to interact with kids and in a recreational way because,” said Balison. It’s so important for kids to have their fun, especially things like afterschool programs.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

Farmers group file complaint against John Deere
West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
Procession honors fallen former Coralville firefighter as body returns home
Procession honors fallen firefighter
Procession honors fallen firefighter
Keyon Roby (Courtesy image)
Man convicted in 2019 killing in Cedar Falls
Gavel
Clinton man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for distributing meth