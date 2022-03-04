Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque bowler Cecilia Daly had a record breaking year. She shattered the school record with a 288 single game to help her win the district title and lead her team to the state bowling tournament.

“You can’t really complain about a 288 and a school record. It was definitely something cool to do my senior year,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.