Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque bowler Cecilia Daly had a record breaking year. She shattered the school record with a 288 single game to help her win the district title and lead her team to the state bowling tournament.
“You can’t really complain about a 288 and a school record. It was definitely something cool to do my senior year,” she said.
