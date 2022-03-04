Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Western Dubuque’s Cecilia Daly

By Scott Saville
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque bowler Cecilia Daly had a record breaking year. She shattered the school record with a 288 single game to help her win the district title and lead her team to the state bowling tournament.

“You can’t really complain about a 288 and a school record. It was definitely something cool to do my senior year,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Gavy Smith is a transgender high school athlete from Decorah.
Decorah transgender high school athlete describes “Transgender Sports Bill” as disappointing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed