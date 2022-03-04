Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch fundraising campaign for Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put together a gofundme in order to raise funds for Ukrainians in need.

Iowa native Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who is Ukrainian, are hoping to provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.

Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The couple have donated 3 million dollars on the gofundme themselves. As of the writing of this article, the fund has raised over 9 million dollars.

You can check out their gofundme page here.

