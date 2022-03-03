Show You Care
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story

Michelle Knight
Michelle Knight(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Michelle Knight, a woman that was held captive for 11 years, will deliver the keynote address for the Riverview Center’s Evening of Light and Luncheon of Light events in Dubuque, Cedar Falls, and Cedar Rapids.

Knight was one of three victims that were kidnapped by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004. The three victims escaped from his home in May 2013.

Knight will speak at the Grand River Center in Dubuque on April 28th, the Bein Venu Center in Cedar Falls on April 29th, and the Eastbank Venue & Lounge in Cedar Rapids, on April 29th.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Riverview Center, a nonprofit organization set to help individuals affected by sexual violence in various Iowa counties.

For information on the events check out the link here.

