Watch for a little wintry weather this morning, much colder today

We’re still watching Saturday for some severe weather as well!
We're still expecting a little snow this morning, but it should come and go without a whole lot of excitement.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Yesterday’s warmth is gone and we’ll only have highs into the 30s today. Snow showers are still expected through the morning, but impacts are expected to be very low overall with little to no accumulation. Tonight and tomorrow, quiet weather is pretty likely along with a fair amount of clouds as well. The next system is still on track to arrive on Saturday with a risk of strong to severe storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will surge well into the 60s and there will be a very humid feel to the atmosphere. We’ll turn sharply colder again on Sunday behind this front.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

