U.S. Figure Skating lands in Cedar Rapids March 11th-13th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids will host the US Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships at ImOn Ice Arena March 11th-13th, 2022.

The 3-day event will feature masters junior-senior free skating, championship masters intermediate-novice free skating, adult gold free skating, adult silver free skating, and masters pairs and adult partnered dance.

“We are excited to welcome over 120 skaters aged 21 and over from all over the Midwest region. Skaters will be competing in singles, pairs, and dance in addition to Moves in the Field, Step Sequence, Jumps, Spins, Special Olympics, and Showcase Events,” says Lisa Gammon, Eastern Iowa Figure Skating Club Secretary. “This event is the next stop before qualifying skaters compete at the National level. The Eastern Iowa Figure Skating Club is proud to help ImOn Ice host this event.”

Daily admission passes will be available for purchase for $15/day at the venue. All event passes will be available for $40.

To learn more go to their website here.

