Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

U.S. Figure Skating lands in Cedar Rapids March 11th-13th

Cedar Rapids will host the US Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships at ImOn...
Cedar Rapids will host the US Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships at ImOn Ice Arena March 11th-13th, 2022.(wwny)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids will host the US Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships at ImOn Ice Arena March 11th-13th, 2022.

The 3-day event will feature masters junior-senior free skating, championship masters intermediate-novice free skating, adult gold free skating, adult silver free skating, and masters pairs and adult partnered dance.

“We are excited to welcome over 120 skaters aged 21 and over from all over the Midwest region. Skaters will be competing in singles, pairs, and dance in addition to Moves in the Field, Step Sequence, Jumps, Spins, Special Olympics, and Showcase Events,” says Lisa Gammon, Eastern Iowa Figure Skating Club Secretary. “This event is the next stop before qualifying skaters compete at the National level. The Eastern Iowa Figure Skating Club is proud to help ImOn Ice host this event.”

Daily admission passes will be available for purchase for $15/day at the venue. All event passes will be available for $40.

To learn more go to their website here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

Latest News

Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
Gov. Reynolds signs 'Trans Athlete Bill'
Gov. Reynolds signs 'Transgender athlete bill'
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Thomasville City schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year,...
Johnson County ends mask mandate