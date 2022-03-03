Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story