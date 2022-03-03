Temperatures trending upwards, potential for storms on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Alert Storm Team is monitoring the potential for early spring storms on Saturday, some of which may be strong to severe.

Temperatures begin trending up again as we approach the weekend with highs Saturday expected to reach the mid-60s in eastern Iowa. This additional heat combined with increased humidity brought in by southerly winds will mean there is enough energy in the atmosphere for storms to fire up quickly Saturday afternoon and evening.

Because this is an early-season event, storms may not have enough energy to be sustained long, but at this time it does appear we will at least have some isolated severe storms firing up. High winds and some hail appear to be the main threats at this time, though a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

There could be some showers and storms as early as overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Some of these could produce some small hail. The rest of the system takes some time to reach the area, allowing for a rather mild Saturday. If you plan to spend time outdoors this weekend, be sure you have multiple, reliable ways to receive severe weather information and warnings as storms could fire up quickly. Our First Alert Weather App is a great place to start!

Behind this system, look for a much cooler day Sunday with chances for snow back in the forecast next week.

