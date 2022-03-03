Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, at approximately 3:36 pm, Cedar Rapids police heard shots fired in their vicinity.

While investigating the source of the shots, officers encountered an individual with a minor wound.

Oakland Rd NE was closed at the time while the scene was secured. The road has since reopened.

We will update with more information as it comes our way.

