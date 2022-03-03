Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Restrictive transgender sports bill heads to Iowa governor

A bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in female school sports in Iowa is now headed to Governor Reynolds' desk.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Republicans have approved a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics, sending a divisive bill likely to draw legal challenges to the governor.

Gov. Kim Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure, but it failed to advance.

It passed the House last week and the Senate on Wednesday with only Republican votes.

Reynolds supports the idea. Iowa will join 10 other Republican-run state legislatures in passing the controversial measure if she signs it.

Opponents say the measure is state-sanctioned bullying of transgender children, while supporters say it’s the only way to protect women and girls from being dominated in sports competition by males who identify as females.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

Latest News

Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
Gov. Reynolds signs 'Trans Athlete Bill'
Gov. Reynolds signs 'Transgender athlete bill'
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Thomasville City schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year,...
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Cedar Rapids will host the US Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships at ImOn...
U.S. Figure Skating lands in Cedar Rapids March 11th-13th