Residents to begin moving back into Geneva Tower following fire more than a week ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids said people will be moving back on Thursday after a fire at the building more than a week ago.

The Affordable Housing Network said 122 residents who live on floors one through eight will be moving back in, in phases, throughout the day.

Linn County Emergency Management is assisting with transportation for residents from their temporary housing at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Four Oaks is assisting with the move-in process.

HACAP will be helping residents restock their food, and the Salvation Army is providing boxed meals.

Local nonprofit Central Furniture Rescue has been working to refurnish apartments.

Four Oaks is accepting donations here, and the American Red Cross is accepting donations here, to help the families impacted by the fire.

