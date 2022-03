North Linn edges Springville in 1A quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn pulled away in the final minutes of their Class 1A quarterfinal game against Springville to earn the 58-56 victory and advance to the semifinal round of the state tournament.

Kamryn Kurt led the Lynx with 17 points. Molly Boge added 15, while Elli Flanagan chipped in 11.

North Linn (23-2) will face Algona Garrigan (23-3) in a 1A semifinal at 3 PM on Friday.

