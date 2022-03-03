Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif.(Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor proposed a plan on Thursday to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.

The proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would require all counties in California to set up a mental health branch in civil court to assist people in need of help but who won’t accept services.

The state would require counties to provide comprehensive treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis and people would be obligated to accept the care.

Some advocates for the homeless have objected to forced care, but Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle it is past time to talk about civil rights when people are attacking others.

His proposal would require legislative agreement.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway on Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. California's governor proposed a plan on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly called the plan the “beginning of a conversation about how we address one of the most important problems in California.”

He said the effort is to address what “for many of us is one of the most heartbreaking, heart-wrenching” challenges, and “that is how do we serve the needs of individuals who are the sickest of the sick?”

“It’s about a new pathway,” Ghaly said. “It’s about a paradigm shift.”

Ghaly said he expects the program could apply to 7,000 to 12,000 people in California, although not all have to be homeless.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story