National Czech & Slovak Museum responds to Ukraine invasion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and while the violence is in Ukraine, the fear and uncertainty goes beyond that country’s borders.

The President of the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, Dr. Cecilia Rokusek, said “Are we reliving history? That’s a question and we don’t know the answer.” She did say, though, that what’s currently unfolding in Ukraine is familiar to Czech and Slovak people.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia used to be Czechoslovakia, a country under the control of the Soviet Union for much of the 20th Century.

In 1968, Czechoslovakia was invaded—a move to stop reform efforts. Jozef Ivaska, a musician who performed at the Czech and Slovak Museum last week, was in Czechoslovakia during the invasion. He was 18 years old and staying at a hotel in the town of Humenné after a concert. With Dr. Rokusek acting as translator, he described the invasion, saying tanks came in the middle of the night. He and his bandmates were trapped in the hotel for three weeks. Ivaska said the whole city shut down and people were “very, very fearful.”

Dr. Rokusek has a friend currently in Ukraine. On Mar. 1, that friend sent her a message cutting off contact because of safety concerns. “Cecilia, it is becoming worse every minute. I don’t know if I’m going to have connections. They are bombing our region. It’s becoming dangerous. I am closing my communication. I will try to keep in touch. Hugs and love.”

Dr. Rokusek said there is a lot of anxiety in Slovakia and other countries bordering Ukraine right now. “The fear is, not knowing [Putin’s] actions. Is he going to go beyond that? Is he going beyond what he considers to be his land, which is Ukraine, or is he going to go on to what was the former Soviet Union?...They are fearful. We don’t know the next steps.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.