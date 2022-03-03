Show You Care
LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to sign Transgender Sports Bill into law

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds will sign the bill banning transgender women from competing in girls sports into law.

The state Senate passed the controversial bill along party lines on Wednesday. The law goes into effect immediately.

It will make Iowa the 11th state to enact a similar rule. It includes both high school and collegiate levels.

Republicans say the bill is crucial to keep transgender women from taking away athletic opportunities from cisgender women.

But Democrats say the bill is harmful, and sends a discriminatory message to transgender athletes.

