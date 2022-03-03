Show You Care
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida

At least 3 people died in crashes on I-95 that started with fog and smoke, and ended in explosions. (Source: WESH, FDOT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say at least three people were killed Thursday in crashes on Interstate 95 in Florida where a combination of fog and smoke made visibility very low.

The crashes began around 1:30 a.m. Thursday south of Daytona Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Kim Montes says there were four crashes on the northbound side and one heading southbound.

She told The Associated Press “fog and smoke were in the area at the time.”

News outlets also reported that fog mixed with smoke lingering from a prescribed burn in the area.

Two of the dead were traveling south, while the other person died in a northbound crash.

A child who was airlifted to an Orlando hospital.

At least three people are dead following a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Volusia County, Florida, Thursday morning. (Credit: WESH, FDOT via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

