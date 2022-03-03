Johnson County lifts face mask requirement in county government buildings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People visiting Johnson County government buildings will no longer need to wear a mask or facial covering.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to rescind the requirement, effective immediately.

The board said the decision is based on the latest guidance regarding COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Businesses and facilities may still request or require face coverings if they choose to.

The board also said it may require masks at government buildings again in the future depending on the CDC’s Community Level ratings.

