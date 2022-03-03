Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Johnson County lifts face mask requirement in county government buildings

(KOLO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People visiting Johnson County government buildings will no longer need to wear a mask or facial covering.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to rescind the requirement, effective immediately.

The board said the decision is based on the latest guidance regarding COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Businesses and facilities may still request or require face coverings if they choose to.

The board also said it may require masks at government buildings again in the future depending on the CDC’s Community Level ratings.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

Latest News

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Iowa City school district no longer requiring masks
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Iowa City lifts mask order, civil emergency
Face masks
Public buildings in Cedar Rapids, Linn County to no longer require masks
Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
Cedar Rapids school district to reduce COVID-19 isolation period to 5-days