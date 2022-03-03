Johnson County ends mask mandate

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to rescind the requirement for individuals to wear face coverings in Johnson County government buildings.

The board states that the decision was based on new guidelines from the CDC regarding COVID precautions. They do warn that they may re-enact the policy if the community’s current low levels of COVID raise up again.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/department-of-public-health.

