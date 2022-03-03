Iowa and U.S. farmers groups file complaints against John Deere, citing unfair and deceptive practice

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Farmers Union, Iowa Farmers Union, and others are petitioning the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into Deere & Company on repair restrictions that have prevented farmers and ranchers from repairing their own Deere equipment or obtaining repairs from independent sources.

The groups allege that Deere’s policy of withholding diagnostic software and other information necessary to repair the Deere equipment they own constitutes an unfair and deceptive trade practice.

The group point to a 2021 report to Congress that identified several ways in which manufacturers “restrict independent repair and repairs by consumers.” Those ways include:

Product designs that complicate or prevent repair

Unavailability of parts and repair information

Policies or statements that steer consumers to manufacturer repair networks

Disparagement of non-OEM [original equipment manufacturer] parts and independent repair

Software locks and firmware updates

End User License Agreements

The group states that Deere has used these restrictions as a way of preventing and inhibiting its customers from making important repairs to their own equipment and they request that the Federal Trade Commission

investigate Deere’s use of anticompetitive exclusive dealing, tying, attempted monopolization, and monopolization take appropriate action to enjoin Deere from withholding information in its possession that is necessary for the repair and maintenance of Deere equipment impose all other penalties and take other appropriate actions as are just and proper

You can read the full complaint here:

