Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission opens application process for Linn County casino license

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has opened the application process for casinos in Linn County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a step toward getting a casino in Linn County, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is directing staff to open the application process for those seeking a license.

The timeline for those applications has not been announced. Linn County voters approved the push to build a casino in November.

The commissioners could still deny a gaming license. None of the five commissioners were on the state commission when it voted down three proposals for a Cedar Rapids casino in 2017 and 2014.

The meeting on Thursday comes after Churchill Downs Inc., announced its purchase of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the parent company for the Cedar Rapids Development Group. The purchase did not include the Cedar Rapids Development Group.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

