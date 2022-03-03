Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa agriculture officials announced the first case of highly pathogenic avian bird flu was confirmed in Iowa since 2015 when the state lost 33-million birds.

“I was raising turkeys commercially,” said Brandon Witthoft, an Iowa County Poultry Farmer. “I tried to keep her farm clean and went all into disinfection mode.”

Witthoft was currently raising a few thousand broiler chickens. He said his experience isolating his birds in 2015 helped then, and the biosecurity measures were still in place.

“I’ll definitely be watching our driveway, and we already do disinfect our food trucks,” said Witthoft.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig said the flock was identified in Pottawattamie County. It was a small number of ducks and chickens that were part of a backyard flock. He said it wasn’t known how the birds became infected but said the virus was popular in wild birds.

“Over the next few months, during the northern migration and the Mississippi flyway, it’ll be a time of high alert,” said Naig.

Experts said some of the symptoms included sneezing, coughing, and feather loss. The CDC said the bird flu can be passed along to humans, but that it was unusual.

