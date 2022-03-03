Show You Care
Iowa grain elevator collapse leaves mess of corn, concrete

Depending on where you live, as much as six to eight inches of snow could be on the way. And,...

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
YETTER, Iowa (AP) — The partial collapse of a grain elevator in west-central Iowa left a mess of corn and chunks of concrete littering the railroad tracks next to the structure.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the collapse happened early Tuesday morning at the Landus Cooperative elevator in Yetter.

Officials say a structural failure caused the side of one silo-like receiving pit to blow out around 4:30 a.m., sending a sea of corn to the ground below.

Mary Harrington, a spokeswoman for Landus, said the damage was not caused by an explosion and that there was no fire risk. No one was injured in the collapse.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

