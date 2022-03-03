Iowa City schools to move sixth graders from elementary to junior high buildings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Brianna Wills has four children, three of which are currently enrolled within ICCSD. She says she’s excited for future sixth graders to be considered middle schoolers rather than elementary students.

“Probably about 5 years ago when the district went through their large Facilities Master Planning sessions, I was actually a big advocate of that,” she said.

She says it wasn’t a popular idea among other parents at the time, but eventually, others joined her position.

“Even though all of my children will be through the middle school process by then, I still think it has a lot of positives for our school district,” said Wills.

One of the many positives, according to Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Nick Proud, is more space in the elementary buildings.

Another positive will come from the relationships students will build.

“Currently with the 7th and 8th grade arrangement, it’s hard to build some of those relationships amongst our kids and with the kids, and within the student experience. So we wanted to expand that to 6th through 8th grade,” said Proud.

Accommodating more students in several of the district’s buildings will require planning and construction.

“We met with some architects and our great facilities team just recently, and each one of our junior high schools will be added onto to see at least 400 more students, that’s what we’re anticipating,” said Proud.

And if you’re moving students, you’re also moving teachers, so that work-in-progress also goes for dividing up their teaching staff.

Proud says they plan to listen to what each teacher prefers as a work setting.

“Some people may see themselves as an elementary teacher and want to remain in their building or at elementary level, whereas others may see this as a great opportunity to work in a new environment,” he said.

The move as whole will cost 34-million dollars and will start in 2023.

