Investigators still following up on leads in death of Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - Investigators are still working to solve the case of the death of 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

He disappeared from his mobile home in Montezuma in May last year. A farmer discovered his remains in a field just outside of town in September.

The Iowa DCI says they recovered all of Xavior’s remains, but won’t publicly reveal a cause of death.

Investigators hoped for a break in the case in October when federal agents executed a search warrant at a home in New Sharon. DCI agents stood nearby in case there was a connection to Xavior’s case.

The federal warrant is still sealed. Mitch Mortvedt, with the Iowa DCI, says agents are still actively following up on dozens of leads every week, reviewing and reanalyzing people’s statements.

“You hope that you are starting to be able to connect the dots,” Mortvedt said. “Haven’t ruled that completely out.”

Anyone with information about Xavior’s disappearance and death should contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.