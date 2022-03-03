Show You Care
Hiawatha family unable to communicate with Ukrainian orphan

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Families across the U.S. are fighting to get the children they are adopting from Ukraine to safety. The Breckenridge family has been in the process of adopting 15-year-old Artem.

As the conflict in Ukraine worsens Scott and Jenna Breckenridge’s concern over Artem’s safety grows.

“The last thing he sent me was he was going back down to the basement. That’s the last we heard from him,” said Jenna Breckenridge.

She says they last heard from Artem on Sunday as he entered a bomb shelter with the rest of the orphans in his orphanage.

“Their city is now occupied by Russian militants,” said Scott Breckenridge.

“He was saying, you know, you’re my only hope. You know, I pray that you’ll come to get me. That’s basically all I heard from him. Until we lost communication,” said Jenna.

Stuck watching the conflict unfold the family doesn’t know what is next. The Breckenridge’s adopted three boys from Ukraine back in October. They say their heartbreaks seeing a place so close to their hearts in such turmoil.

Artem will turn 16 in September, which is when kids age out of orphanages in Ukraine. They worry if they are unable to get him safely to the U.S. he will be called to fight for the military.

“What I’ve thought about is they’re going to hand him a rifle and gear and say, Go fight. You know that that’s something that’s crossed my mind. And I’m definitely worried about it,” said Scott.

Hopeful they will hear from Artem soon, they know exactly what they’ll say to him.

“Just tell him that I love him,” said Jenna.

