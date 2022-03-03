Geneva Tower residents begin moving back into tower after being displaced by fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Less than two weeks after a high rise fire displaced more than 100 people, residents of Geneva Tower are returning home. 122 people we able to move back into the building in downtown Cedar Rapids Thursday morning. Many of them have spent the last 12 nights staying at a Red Cross Shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building. This will be their first night back in their beds.

Geneva Tower is home to the elderly and disabled.

Nate Cruise’s friend lives inside the building, he was helping him Thursday as he moved back in.

“Freedom, freedom, I’d have to say freedom. You know you can do your own thing and get back into your routine and stuff,” Cruise explained.

It’s not the case for everyone just yet. The Affordable Housing Network says they hope to have the upper floors damaged from the fire ready to go within a few weeks.

“We’ve made kind of alternative arrangements and kind of contacted them individually and will work with them on an individual basis on when we can get them back in,” said Elianna Novitch, Communications Manager for the Affordable Housing Network.

Several groups and community members have been helping people who live here since the fire, which was deemed accidental.

Thursday was full of emotion for those returning home.

“He seems a lot happier than where he was a week the last couple of, a week and a half or so. So it’s good they could get them in as quickly as the have,” said Cruise.

“I’m feeling mixed emotions right now I just want to go upstairs and just get in my house and just thank God. You know I’m grateful I have a place to come back to,” Ethel Brown said, a long time resident at Geneva Tower.

The Red Cross Shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building closed Thursday. Those who were unable to return home are staying in a hotel.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.