Funeral planned in Iowa City for former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty

A former Coralville firefighter has died in the line of duty.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Coralvile firefighter who died in line of duty in Arkansas on Saturday morning will be buried in Iowa after a funeral service in Iowa City.

Jason Lang previously served with the Coralville Fire Department until Late 2021. He joined the West Memphis Fire Department in December.

Lang was killed when a semi-truck struck him along the side of an interstate on Saturday morning. He was on his way to an EMT training class in Pine Bluff, Arkansas when he stopped to assist at the scene of a crash.

The Coralville Fire Department said Lang will be escorted from Des Moines to Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City on Friday.

A visitation is planned for March 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parkview church, located at 15 Foster Road in Iowa City.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. on March 9 at the church, with burial to follow at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty.

