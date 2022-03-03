Fairfield teen motions to suppress interrogation statements and evidence gathered at home

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard Miller, one of the teenagers accused of murdering a Fairfield teacher back in November, has filed a motion to suppress physical evidence seized by law enforcement from his home on November 4th, and suppress statements Miller made to law enforcement during an interrogation that same day.

Miller and his attorneys argue that Miller’s mother was not informed of the severity of the crime he was charged with when police presented her with a juvenile waiver. His attorneys argue that the warrant for his phone was overbroad and failed to establish a sufficient enough reason for the search of his phone, and therefore the search and seizure of it violated his state and federal constitutional rights.

Lastly, Miller argues that law enforcement’s interrogation occurred with Miller’s parents present and without Miller being told the reason for his arrest.

You can read the full motion here:

