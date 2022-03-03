Eastern Iowa school districts speak out against transgender athlete bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several schools in the Eastern Iowa area have spoken out against the ‘Transgender Athlete Bill’ that Governor Reynolds signed into law Thursday afternoon.

On their website, Cedar Rapids School District posted “a message of support” with a picture of the transgender flag and the following statement:

The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) opposes HF2416 that prevents trans athletes from participating in high school sports.



“The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) opposes HF2416 that prevents trans athletes from participating in high school sports.

CRCSD does not support any anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Our purpose is to serve and protect our LGBTQ+ youth, as every member of our CRCSD community is valued and respected regardless of gender identity.”

Iowa City Community School District released a message last week already in opposition to the bill:

“The Iowa City Community School District is strongly opposed to HF2416, a bill that attempts to prevent trans athletes from participating in high school, and in some cases, college and elementary school sports. We want to make clear our ongoing support for transgender students and student-athletes.

Our District has in place one of the most robust policies in the country to protect our LGBTQ+ youth. This proposed bill will not detract us from our commitment to ensure every member of our school community is valued and respected regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation. An attack on transgender students is an attack on civil rights.”

