Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Eastern Iowa school districts speak out against transgender athlete bill

(WITN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several schools in the Eastern Iowa area have spoken out against the ‘Transgender Athlete Bill’ that Governor Reynolds signed into law Thursday afternoon.

On their website, Cedar Rapids School District posted “a message of support” with a picture of the transgender flag and the following statement:

“The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) opposes HF2416 that prevents trans athletes from participating in high school sports.

CRCSD does not support any anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Our purpose is to serve and protect our LGBTQ+ youth, as every member of our CRCSD community is valued and respected regardless of gender identity.”

Iowa City Community School District released a message last week already in opposition to the bill:

“The Iowa City Community School District is strongly opposed to HF2416, a bill that attempts to prevent trans athletes from participating in high school, and in some cases, college and elementary school sports. We want to make clear our ongoing support for transgender students and student-athletes.

Our District has in place one of the most robust policies in the country to protect our LGBTQ+ youth. This proposed bill will not detract us from our commitment to ensure every member of our school community is valued and respected regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation. An attack on transgender students is an attack on civil rights.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

Latest News

Michelle Knight
Woman that was held captive for 11 years to speak in Eastern Iowa about her story
Gov. Reynolds signs 'Trans Athlete Bill'
Gov. Reynolds signs 'Transgender athlete bill'
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Thomasville City schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year,...
Johnson County ends mask mandate
Cedar Rapids will host the US Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships at ImOn...
U.S. Figure Skating lands in Cedar Rapids March 11th-13th