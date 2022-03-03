Show You Care
Big swings in temperatures ahead with slight snow chance Thursday

Colder air and a few snow showers arrive for Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We will say goodbye to the Spring-like temperatures we have been enjoying for at least a day, as Winter makes its presence known again.

Temperatures tonight drop into the mid 20s, and only recover toward the low to mid 30s on Thursday. A little bit of light snow is possible late tonight into the morning hours, some of which could linger into the early afternoon. Accumulation is expected to be light, if any, and impacts fairly minimal. Still, watch out for a slick spot or two.

Warmer air pushes us back into the 40s on Friday. Then, warmth and moisture gathers ahead of a strong low pressure, setting the stage for the potential of thunderstorms on Saturday, some of which could be strong to severe. The potential is still a little bit up in the air, depending on the amount of warmth we can get into the region and the timing of the front that will generate the activity. Please stay tuned for updates.

Colder air sticks around after that system, with a couple of snow chances during the following work week.

