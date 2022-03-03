Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Anderson guides Oklahoma State past Iowa State 53-36

Basketball in the dark
Basketball in the dark(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Avery Anderson III tossed in 12 points and added five steals, sparking Oklahoma State to a 53-36 victory over Iowa State.

Anderson sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12 Conference). Moussa Cisse had eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oklahoma State dominated the boards 45-27. Bryce Williams scored nine off the bench. A layup by Robert Jones pulled Iowa State (20-10, 7-10) even at 30 with 14:32 remaining.

The score remained tied until Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 11:41 left. The Cowboys never trailed again.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans

Latest News

2A Highlights
WATCH: Class 2a quarter-finals including buzzer beater.
Former Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Adbul Hodge has been named the Hawks’ new tight ends coach.
Former Hawkeye Hodge joins Hawkeyes football coaching staff
Girls 3A & 4A Quarterfinals highlights
Highlights from the Highschool Girls Basketball 3A & 4A Quarterfinals
Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year