Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

YPN sees impacts of baby formula recalls

By Emily Schrad
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Abbott Nutrition has expanded its list of recalled baby formula to include Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula after children were sickened and one died.

Leaders with YPN said they’ve seen the impact of the recall first hand. They’ve had to throw out at least 100 cans of formula because of the recall.

YPN relies on community donations to buy formula for parents who can’t afford it. Feeding a baby for a year on formula can cost about two thousand dollars.

Tasia Davidson, We Care Shop Coordinator for YPN said with less formula than they normally have, it’s hard to turn people in need away.

”It’s really heartbreaking. It was really hard to just see all of that formula go to waste. Knowing that there’s so many people that are really in need of it,” said Davidson.

While stock normally can fluctuate depending on donations... Davidson said they usually have hundreds of cans of formula.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans

Latest News

The Russian Ballet Theater rehearses for its show at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque.
Russian Ballet Theater to spread message of peace and unity through eastern Iowa performances amid Russian invasion in Ukraine
Hiawatha family unable to communicate with Ukrainian orphan
The Russian Ballet Theater rehearses for its show at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque.
Russian Ballet Theater performs in Dubuque
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa