YPN sees impacts of baby formula recalls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Abbott Nutrition has expanded its list of recalled baby formula to include Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula after children were sickened and one died.

Leaders with YPN said they’ve seen the impact of the recall first hand. They’ve had to throw out at least 100 cans of formula because of the recall.

YPN relies on community donations to buy formula for parents who can’t afford it. Feeding a baby for a year on formula can cost about two thousand dollars.

Tasia Davidson, We Care Shop Coordinator for YPN said with less formula than they normally have, it’s hard to turn people in need away.

”It’s really heartbreaking. It was really hard to just see all of that formula go to waste. Knowing that there’s so many people that are really in need of it,” said Davidson.

While stock normally can fluctuate depending on donations... Davidson said they usually have hundreds of cans of formula.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.