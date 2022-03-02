Show You Care
WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’

It’s a sentiment most of us share when the weekend comes to an end. But one Andover pre-kindergartner is putting those back-to-school, back-to-work, blah feelin
By Amanda Alvarado and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like a “case of the Mondays” can hit all of us, no matter how old or young we are.

Andover Public Schools shared a video of 4-year-old Landry King as he walked down his driveway to catch the bus Monday morning, KWCH reported.

The video, submitted by his mom, shows the boy walk to the bus, stop and then fall back on his backpack. He looked fine, but the bus assistant comes to the rescue to check on him.

“Please tell the bus assistant for the Prairie Creek preschool run thank you for being so patient with my 4-year-old who had a severe case of the Mondays today,” his mother Missi King said. “I think we all feel like him on Mondays.”

Landry’s parents explained that when he gets tired, he gets a bit “grumpy” and “overdramatic.”

“I saw somebody comment that growing up is learning how to do that in your head instead of in physical form,” King said. “I think that’s why it’s so relatable, to see the bus and be like, ‘I can’t do it today.’”

Landry says that is exactly what happened.

“I just had to put on my mask, so I did like this and got so tired I laid down and dropped,” he said.

Landry’s parents said their intent for sending the video from Monday was to thank the bus driver for her patience in dealing with a preschooler.

