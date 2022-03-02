Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dzamal awarded “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement has awarded a grant to Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dzamal.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is a medical insurance program from “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” that covers annual policy premiums for self-funded K9 units.

The company is primarily known for donating fitted vests and body armor to over 4,500 law enforcement dogs.

