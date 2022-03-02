Show You Care
Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dzamal awarded “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant

K9 Dzamal and handler Nolan Burke
K9 Dzamal and handler Nolan Burke(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement has awarded a grant to Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dzamal.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is a medical insurance program from “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” that covers annual policy premiums for self-funded K9 units.

The company is primarily known for donating fitted vests and body armor to over 4,500 law enforcement dogs.

