Two arrested for multiple burglaries in Grundy County

Ryan Marek, 30, (left) and Brandon Hufstedler, 36, (right) are accused of attempting to steal ATM's from banks in Grundy County.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in January, including attempted thefts of ATM’s at two banks in Dike.

The sheriff’s office said 30-year-old Ryan Marek, and 36-year-old Brandon Hufstedler, both of Mason City, tried to remove ATM’s from two banks and burglarized the Reinbeck Memorial Building in Reinbeck.

Marek was arrested in Garner, Iowa on Tuesday on warrants out of Grundy County. Hufstedler was in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on unrelated charges, but will not be transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Marek and Hufstedler both face charges of second degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, three counts of third degree burglary and third degree attempted burglary, among other charges.

