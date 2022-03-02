Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned from an upcoming hearing.

Jeremy Goodale, 16, is set to appear in court on March 24.

Court documents say Goodale wants his case moved to juvenile court, but his lawyers argue testimony at the hearing will include confidential information, which would hinder Goodale’s ability to have an impartial jury.

The other teen charged, 16-year-old Willard Miller, also wants his trial moved to juvenile court. His hearing is set for the same day.

