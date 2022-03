CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmth continues to push across the state. Looks for highs to once again jump into the 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday. A weak system on Thursday could bring some light snow to the area. Showers and storms are in the forecast later in the week as a stronger area of low pressure moves across the Plains. Some of the storms could be strong to severe later on Saturday. Have a great evening!

