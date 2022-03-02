Results from March 1 elections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in a few counties in eastern Iowa went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots on races or bonds. Here are those results.

DUBUQUE: Voters narrowed down the competition as to who will fill the vacancy for the Ward 4 seat on the Dubuque City Council. Seven people were on the primary ballot, vying to move on to a runoff election. The two people with the most votes move onto that race. 702 people in all cast a ballot in this race. Katy Wethal took the most votes, at 340. She was followed by Carla Anderson, who had 110 votes. The special election is set for March 29. The Ward 4 seat became vacant when people voted Brad Cavanaugh as mayor back in November.

Clear Creek Amana Community School District: The school district can now build a new elementary school. Voters within the Clear Creek Amana Community School District approved a $65 million bond. The district plans to build the school in Coralville. The plan also calls for expanding fine arts facilities at the middle and high schools, as well as improving elementary playgrounds. The measure passed with 77% support.

Mid-Prairie Community School District: Not enough people came out in support of a bond issue for the Mid-Prairie Community School District. The district hoped voters would pass a $26.3 million dollar bond. The money would have gone toward a number of improvements to buildings across the district. That included adding classrooms, athletic improvements, and improving parking lots. Voters gave it 52% of the vote, but it needed a 60% super majority to pass. A tax levy did not pass, as it also failed to reach a super majority.

South Tama County Community School District: Voters showed overwhelming support for a $26.8 million dollar bond. They gave 83% support for the project. The plans calls for renovations at the vacant Iowa Juvenile Home, as well as add an addition to it, and building athletic fields. The district says this will allow them to address space needs for their middle school. The remaining area will be developed into community housing. The district says the tax levy rate will at $2.06, and the tax rate will go down due to the district paying off a previous GO bond.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Mid-Prairie voters passed a tax levy, but the vote failed to reach a super majority.

