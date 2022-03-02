Parents still have questions as Champions prepares to takeover childcare for Cedar Rapids Schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Parents still have many questions for the new childcare provider in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. The school board approved a contract for the company Champions to take over before and after school care, as well as summer programming during a January meeting. The decision came without public input.

“There’s a lot of maybes, we need to talk to the district, we hope so,” explained Mark McMahon. McMahon has two children who attend Five Seasons, the Cedar Rapids Community School District childcare provider of three decades. He says he’s not exactly sure what the switch the Champions will look like come summer.

”We have asked the question about preschool aged kids because I have a preschool aged kid. We asked that question well over 2.5 weeks ago and we still haven’t gotten an answer,” McMahon said.

We took the question to Champions who says they will be providing wrap around preschool care at Truman Elementary during the school year and they’re hoping to find an interim location for this summer.

“All of these kids are sitting out in space right now with 2 months left before schools over and we don’t even know where we’re going to send our children,” said McMahon.

Parents have also questioned Champions pay scale, which requires a $32 fee on non-school days.

”If there’s an in-service day, if there’s a planned professional development day for the teachers and then we would be hosting care 11.5 to 12 hours that day and so then the pricing will be based accordingly to the increased hours of care,” explained Kymberly Norrick, Regional Director for Champions.

Champions is currently in the process of hiring for summer, getting licensed through DHS for each location, and figuring out whether they’ll be able to provide lunches this summer which is something that’s hinging on federal assistance.

“We’re currently in conversations with if plan A which is that federal assistance would continue, if that doesn’t happen then what does plan B look like because we really want to provide lunches for all families,” Norrick said.

The company is confident everything from staffing to licensing will come together in time, but some believe more should have been set in stone before the district made the switch.

“Shouldn’t all of this been figured out before this contract was signed, sealed, delivered,” McMahon said.

Champions will be hosting a parent information meeting on Thursday night from 6:30 to 7:30. Parents can join that meeting with this link. They can also join over the phone by calling 1-844-621-3956. Champions is asking parents to send their questions in advance to cedarrapidschampions@discoverchampions.com.

