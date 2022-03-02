Lent kicks off with Ash Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Christians around the world celebrated Ash Wednesday today.

The celebration to start the Lenten season starts with Ash Wednesday services. People have ashes sprinkled on their heads or drawn as a cross on their foreheads.

Father Bernie Weir with Saint James Catholic Church in Washington said it’s a great time for the church community to come together, especially after going through the pandemic the past two years.

”Last year we sprinkled the ashes on people’s heads. This year we’re actually making the cross. So, it’s a visible sign of our changing and need for repentance,” said Weir.

Many often also give up meat on Fridays. Local restaurants also offer up special fish fry’s during the season.

